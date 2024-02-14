Special counsel asks Supreme Court to let Trump’s 2020 election case proceed to trial without delay
By ERIC TUCKER, ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MARK SHERMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to let former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case proceed to trial without further delay. Prosecutors were responding to a Trump team request from earlier in the week asking for a continued pause in the case as the court considers whether to take up the question of whether the former president is immune from prosecution for official acts in the White House.