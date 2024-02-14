Will Georgia prosecutor be removed from election case against Donald Trump? Judge to hear arguments

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump is set to hear arguments on whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case. The hearing Thursday is expected to focus on Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor whom she hired to work on the case. A defense attorney argued in a court filing last month that a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade disqualifies them both. Willis has acknowledged the relationship but has said it has no bearing on the serious criminal charges against Trump and others.

