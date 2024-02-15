2 South African soldiers killed by a mortar explosion in eastern Congo amid unrest

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Two South African soldiers were killed and three injured when a mortar landed in their base in eastern Congo amid increased unrest in the region. The South African National Defence Force, which oversees all of its armed forces, said it believes the mortar explosion on Wednesday was a result of “indirect fire” and an investigation was underway to determine who was responsible. South Africa has sent soldiers to Congo as part of the Southern African Development Community’s mission to fight against armed rebel groups in the east that have been fighting Congo forces for years.

