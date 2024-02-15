2 women killed, 1 seriously injured in stabbing attack west of Montreal

VAUDREUIL-DORION, Quebec (AP) — Police say a stabbing attack in a condominium tower west of Montreal has left two women dead and another seriously injured. A provincial police spokeswoman says a 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene in Vaudreuil-Dorion in Quebec province and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was known to police but no details were released regarding any connection he had to the three victims. All three victims were adults. The spokeswoman says police will be meeting with residents of the complex as part of their investigation.

