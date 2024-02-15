A fin whale decomposing on an Oregon beach creates a sad but ‘super educational’ spectacle

It’s not yet known what killed an endangered fin whale, but people can marvel at the large marine mammal as it decomposes on an Oregon beach. Seaside Aquarium Assistant Manager Tiffany Boothe says this is only the second dead fin whale Oregon has seen in about 30 years. She warns that people shouldn’t touch it because it can transmit disease. She also warns that it smells. The whale washed in earlier this week. It will take several weeks before necropsy results will determine what killed it. Boothe says the emaciated whale was entangled with rope but it wasn’t what led to its death.

