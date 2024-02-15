Albanese is Australia’s first prime minister to get engaged in office

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Anthony Albanese has become first Australian prime minister to get engaged in office. He revealed Thursday that his partner Jodie Haydon accepted his marriage proposal on Valentine’s Day. He told reporters Thursday that it was a joy to share their news, but he didn’t yet know if the wedding would be held before he sets the date of Australia’s next election. His government will stand for reelection on a Saturday sometime between this August and May of next year. Haydon and Albanese have been together for three years and he proposed to her on the balcony of his official residence in Canberra.

