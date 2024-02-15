Angela Chao, shipping business CEO and Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law, dies in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The CEO of a shipping industry and sister-in-law of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was killed in car accident in Texas. The family confirmed Angela Choa’s death in a statement. The 50-year-old was part of a prominent, immigrant family with ties to Republican leaders and former presidents. She was CEO and chair of her family’s shipping business, the Foremost Group, and president of her father’s philanthropic organization, the Foremost Foundations. The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday confirmed that it was investigating an incident on private property that involved Chao, but it would not provide any additional information.

