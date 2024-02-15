Biden administration struggled to vet adults housing migrant children, federal watchdog says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration struggled to properly vet and monitor the homes where they placed a surge of migrant children who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021. That’s according to a federal watchdog report released Thursday. The analysis found that the U.S. Health and Human Services agency couldn’t provide proof it had run basic safety checks such as address or criminal background checks on some of the adults it released children to. In about a third of the cases reviewed by the federal watchdog, the agency did not have legible documentation for the adults on file. HHS responded to the report by saying it has improved the process and the report only shows a limited window into how the agency handled cases “during an unprecedented influx.”

