Chiefs lineman Trey Smith shares WWE title belt with frightened boy after parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith shared the WWE title belt to help calm a young boy in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the team’s Super Bowl celebration. Smith, who sported the belt during the celebration, noticed the frightened boy, who was with his father. He told Good Morning America that he handed the youngster the belt and told him, “Hey buddy, you’re the champion.” The shooting left 22 people injured, half of them under the age of 16, Police Chief Stacey Graves said. A mother of two was also killed.

