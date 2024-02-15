France and Ukraine to sign a security agreement in Paris in the presence of President Zelenskyy
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Paris. The French presidency did not release specific details about the agreement, to be signed at the Elysee presidential palace. It says this will be the third visit by Zelenskyy to Paris since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago, following ones in February and May 2023.