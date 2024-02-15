India’s top court strikes down a controversial election funding system ahead of national polls

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court has struck down a controversial election funding system that allowed individuals and companies to send unlimited donations to political parties without the need to disclose donor identity. A five-judge constitution bench on the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that “electoral bonds” are “unconstitutional” and violate citizens’ right to information. The scheme was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017. It has been its biggest beneficiary since then. Modi’s party has said the bonds has reformed political finance by eliminating the use of cash, but critics say the system is opaque and allows corruption. The Supreme Court’s verdict comes just months ahead of a national election and is seen as a setback to Modi’s ruling party.

