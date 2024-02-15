Kansas City mom and prominent Hispanic DJ dies in a mass shooting after Chiefs’ victory parade

A woman who died in the mass shooting after a parade for the Kansas City Chiefs and their Super Bowl victory DJed around the area and was a music lover who hosted an hourlong Tejano music radio show. Friends said Lisa Lopez-Galvan went to the parade with her husband and young adult son. Rosa Izurieta and Martha Ramirez knew Lopez-Galvan since childhood and remembered her as an extrovert but also a strong Catholic and devoted family woman in her mid-40s. They said working part time as a DJ allowed her to share her love of music. Izurieta said her friend had a “selfless heart.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.