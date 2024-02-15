Lawmakers slam decision by city in southern Norway to only take in Ukrainian refugees and not others

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Lawmakers in Norway have slammed a decision this week by a southern city to only take in Ukrainian refugees and not others, claiming they’ll integrate easier into the society. The government and the opposition also said they consider the decision by the council in Drammen to be in violation of Norwegian laws. Up to a third of the population of Drammen are immigrant or have an immigrant background. Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who heads a center-left government, condemned Tuesday’s decision by Drammen and said that Norway’s 357 municipalities cannot decide for themselves which refugees they accept — only how many they can take in. The local county office has asked the municipality for an explanation.

