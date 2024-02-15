Michigan school shooter’s father wants a jury from outside the community

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The father of a Michigan school shooter wants jurors from a different county to decide his involuntary manslaughter case. A lawyer for James Crumbley said Wednesday that he can’t get a fair trial because of widespread publicity and his wife’s recent conviction. James Crumbley is accused of making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failing to get mental health care for him. The 15-year-old killed four students in a mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. It’s unusual in Michigan to change the location of a trial or to bring in jurors from another county. Jennifer Crumbley was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter two weeks ago. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to murder and is serving a life sentence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.