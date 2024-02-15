Russian cruise and ballistic missiles hit multiple areas of Ukraine, killing at least 4

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia has fired cruise and ballistic missiles at a broad area of Ukraine in a morning attack. Authorities said the missiles hit five regions of Ukraine early Thursday, hours after a midnight strike in the country’s northeast killed four people in an apartment building. The four were reported dead and five others were injured in the nighttime attack on the city of Chuhuiv, in the Kharkiv border region. Hours later, missiles the targeted the capital Kyiv, the southern region of the country and Lviv in western Ukraine, among other places The Ukrainian air force said it intercepted 13 of 26 various missile types. The frequent Russian bombardments are occurring as the almost two-year war has become bogged down in mostly trench and artillery warfare.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.