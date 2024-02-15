Things to know about the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration, leaving one woman dead and more than 20 people injured, including children. The shooting happened at the end of Wednesday’s celebration outside the city’s historic Union Station. Fans had lined the parade route and some even climbed trees and street poles or stood on rooftops to watch as players passed by on double-decker buses. Radio station KKFI said via Facebook that Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the host of “Taste of Tejano,” was killed. Police Chief Stacey Graves says three people had been detained and firearms were recovered. She says police were still piecing together what happened. She didn’t release details about those who were detained or a possible motive.

