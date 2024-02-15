UK fell into recession at the end of 2023 as output shrank more than expected in the fourth quarter

LONDON (AP) — The British economy fell into recession at the end of 2023 as output shrank more than anticipated in the final three months of the year. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product, declined by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of the year from the previous three-month period, with all three main sectors — services, industrial production and construction — down. That was far more than the 0.1% decline anticipated by economists. The quarterly decline followed a 0.1% fall in the previous three-month period. A recession is officially defined as two straight quarters of economic decline.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.