US to build 5 new military bases for Somali army, which faces a rebellion by an extremist group

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The U.S. will build up to five military bases for the Somali army in a project that seeks to bolster the Somalia national army’s capabilities amid ongoing threats from an extremist group. Somalia’s defense minister and the U.S. Charge d’Affaires signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday in Mogadishu, the Somali capital. The agreement comes at a time when the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, known as ATMIS, is scaling back its presence in Somalia. The U.N. Security Council has authorized the reduction of the peacekeeping force in Somalia. The Somali government says it is achieving progress in improving security, but al-Shabab continues to carry out sporadic attacks across Somalia.

