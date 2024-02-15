Venezuela orders UN office on human rights to close and its staff to leave in 3 days

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government on Thursday ordered the local U.N. office on human rights to suspend its operations and gave its staff 72 hours to leave the country, accusing it of promoting opposition to the South American country. Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil announced the decision at a news conference in Caracas, the capital. Gil’s announcement came on the heels of the detention of human rights attorney Rocio San Miguel, which quickly set off a wave of criticism inside and outside the South American country. Gil said the office has been used by the international community “to maintain a discourse” against Venezuela. It was not immediately clear if the Venezuelan government had notified the U.N. directly.

