Wisconsin lawmakers consider regulating AI use in elections and outlawing AI-produced child porn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is poised to take its first votes on regulating the use of artificial intelligence in the state. The chamber is scheduled to vote on bills Thursday that would require political candidates to include disclaimers in ads that use AI technology and outlaw AI-produced child pornography. A growing number of states across the country have taken similar steps over the last two years. Most of the efforts have focused on how state governments should handle AI rather than setting private sector boundaries. Congress has yet to enact any federal regulations governing the use of AI.

