A California judge is under investigation for alleged antisemitism and ethical violations

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California judge is under investigation by a state agency for alleged ethical violations. The alleged allegations include making antisemitic remarks when addressing a deputy public defender, failing to recuse himself from cases involving attorneys and other people he socialized with, sexually harassing women he socialized with and other. Humboldt County Superior Court Judge Gregory Kreis has been charged with 19 ethical violations by the California Commission on Judicial Performance. Kreis called the allegations “outright lies”. He has until Feb. 22 to respond to the commission.

