A record-breaking January for New Jersey gambling, even as in-person casino winnings fall

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Four major gambling revenue records were smashed in New Jersey in January. Internet gambling revenue, sports betting revenue, the total amount of money wagered on sports, and combined casino-sports betting-internet revenue all set new records according to figures released Friday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. The total amount won by Atlantic City’s nine casinos, the three horse tracks that take sports bets, and their online partners was more than $559 million, up 28% from a year earlier. But unlike revenue streams that must be shared with third parties like sports books or tech platforms, the casinos don’t have to share in-person winnings, which were down 3%.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.