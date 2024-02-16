Charges filed against man accused of shooting 3 Washington police officers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors have filed assault and gun charges against a Washington, D.C., man accused of shooting three police officers trying to serve an animal cruelty warrant, touching off a daylong standoff. The Metropolitan Police Department said Friday the officers were treated for leg and arm wounds at hospitals in the nation’s capital and have since been released. A fourth officer was treated for other injuries. Authorities also removed several guns and 31 dogs from the home of Stephen C. Rattigan, also known as Julius James, prosecutors said. An attorney for Rattigan did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

