Deliberations resume in the murder trial of former Ohio deputy who fatally shot a Black man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Deliberations have resumed in the murder trial of a former Ohio sheriff’s deputy accused of pursuing a motorist and killing the man at his family’s home. Jason Meade, who is white, is charged with murder and reckless homicide in the December 2020 killing in Columbus of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr., who was Black. The jury started its deliberations Wednesday afternoon but has since been forced to start over twice after jurors were dismissed and replaced by alternates, one on Wednesday and another Thursday. Court officials have not said why either juror was removed. Meade maintains that he shot Goodson because he brandished a gun, but he’s the only person who testified Goodson was holding a gun.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.