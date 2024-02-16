Driver of stolen tow truck smashes police cruisers during Maryland chase

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The driver of a stolen tow truck has led police on a chase through Maryland, using the vehicle to break through a barricade of law enforcement vehicles and ram private cars that got in its way. According to Maryland State Police, troopers from the College Park barrack responded to a report of a stolen State Highway Administration truck shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday. During the pursuit, the truck struck power lines and multiple vehicles on southbound Route 29 before coming to a stop in a wooded area. Helicopter footage from WUSA-TV shows officers smashing at the vehicle’s windows before pulling the driver out. The suspect was arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m.

