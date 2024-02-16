Explosion at Virginia home kills 1 firefighter and hospitalizes 9 firefighters and 2 civilians
STERLING, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say an explosion possibly caused by a gas leak has leveled a home, killing a firefighter and injuring 11 other people. Officials say firefighters were called to the home on Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling by a report of a gas smell shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday and a fiery explosion took place about 30 minutes later. Loudon County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief James Williams says the blast and fire occurred while firefighters were inside the building. Williams says one firefighter was killed, while nine firefighters and two civilians were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from limited to severe.