Feds charge Minnesota man who they say trained with ISIS and threatened violence against New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A naturalized U.S. citizen from Minnesota is charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization. Federal prosecutors in New York City say 41-year-old Harafa Hussein Abdi of Minneapolis trained with ISIS in his native Somalia and rapped about flying to “shoot New York up.” Abdi was arrested in East Africa and appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. It is unclear whether he was represented by an attorney. Authorities say Abdi moved from Minnesota to Somalia in 2015 and joined a group of ISIS fighters at a training camp. They say that over the next two years, he received weapons training and appeared in a recruiting video.

