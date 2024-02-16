Harris repudiates Trump worldview and says the US won’t back down on Ukraine’s defense

MUNICH (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has warned about the dangers of growing authoritarianism and isolationism. She used a speech Friday at an international security conference in Germany to repudiate Donald Trump’s worldview and his threats to renege on security guarantees for NATO allies should he return to the White House. Harris offered a broad defense of the Biden administration’s approach to global challenges, especially in leading international support for Ukraine as it fights back against Russia’s invasion. Her comments came as the Ukraine risks losing U.S. support due to congressional dysfunction and positions taken by Trump and many of his supporters.

