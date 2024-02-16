Skip to Content
AP National

Hot seawater killed most of cultivated coral in Florida Keys in setback for restoration effort

By
New
Published 3:06 PM

By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer

Researchers are finding that record hot seawater killed more than three-quarters of human-cultivated coral that scientists had placed in the Florida Keys in recent years. It was an effort to prop up a threatened species that’s highly vulnerable to climate change. Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration this week returned to five reefs where they had planted staghorn and elkhorn coral, both species classified as threatened in the endangered species list, to see how the repopulated critters had survived prolonged water temperatures in the 90s last summer and fall. Most of them didn’t. They saw widespread death in the Florida Keys.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content