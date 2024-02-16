Indonesian activists protest ex-general’s win in presidential election and allege massive fraud

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Protesters have marched in Indonesia’s capital demanding the election authority stop Prabowo Subianto from taking office as the next president, claiming widespread electoral fraud. Subianto, a former general linked to past human rights abuses, has claimed victory in the presidential election on Wednesday after unofficial tallies showed him taking over 58% of the vote in a three-way race. Subianto’s win is not yet official as the official results could take up to a month to be tabulated. His two rivals refused to concede and alleged massive fraud in the election. Dozens of demonstrators on Friday held banners and signs that slammed President Joko Widodo for supporting Subianto, who picked Widodo’s son as his running mate. Widodo has dismissed vote fraud allegations.

By ANDI JATMIKO and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

