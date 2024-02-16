WWII Monuments Men weren’t all men. The female members finally move into the spotlight

DALLAS (AP) — After World War II, the U.S. Army’s team of art experts set out to find and return millions of works stolen by the Nazis. They were known as the Monuments Men, but they also included women. In recent years, the female members have been coming into the spotlight. The Dallas-based foundation honoring the group has updated its name to recognize their contributions and highlighted their work in a new exhibit at a national museum in New Orleans. The foundation is set to publish a memoir for the first time in English in which one of the women describes spying on the Nazis.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.