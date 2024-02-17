An ecstatic Super Bowl rally, upended by the terror of a mass shooting. How is Kansas City faring?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City was at its highest moment of community pride, celebrating a Super Bowl win, when it experienced one of 21st-century American culture’s most traumatic events — a public mass shooting. By the time it was over, one woman was dead and nearly two dozen other Chiefs fans were wounded. Police now blame a dispute between several people. On Friday, two juveniles were charged with gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Additional charges are expected in Wednesday’s post-rally shooting. While it lasted only moments, it has left a knocked-back community struggling to make sense of how something so positive could turn so quickly into something so terrifying and sad.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.