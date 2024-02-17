Army Reserve soldiers, close friends killed in drone attack, mourned at funerals in Georgia

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Two Army Reserve soldiers killed in a Middle East drone attack three weeks ago are being remembered at funerals in their home state of Georgia. Sgt. Kennedy Sanders and Sgt. Breonna Moffett were close friends serving in the 926th Engineer Battalion based at Fort Moore, Georgia. They died along with a third soldier, Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, in a Jan. 28 drone strike while deployed in Jordan. Family and friends said their farewells to Sanders at a middle school auditorium in Waycross, where the 24-year-old citizen-soldier worked at a pharmacy and coached children’s sports. Services for Moffett, who worked with disabled people and turned 23 just days before her death, were held at a church in Savannah.

