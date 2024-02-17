Leaking underground propane tank found at Virginia home before deadly house explosion

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the cause of a house explosion and fire that killed one firefighter, injured nine others and leveled a home in a Washington, D.C., suburb. Firefighters were called to the home in Sterling, Virginia, by a report of a gas smell at about 7:30 p.m. Friday. They found a 500-gallon underground propane tank with a leak on the side of the residence. A short time later, a fiery explosion took place while firefighters were inside the home. James Williams is assistant chief of operations for Loudoun County Fire and Rescue. Williams said the firefighters’ injuries range from limited to severe. Two other people were also injured and treated at hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.