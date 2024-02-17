Mayorkas meets with Guatemalan leader Arévalo following House impeachment over immigration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has met with newly elected Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo and discussed regional migration, security and the economy in the Central American nation. The meeting Saturday in Germany at the Munich Security Conference comes days after the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Mayorkas for the administration’s handling of migrants at the U.S. southern border. The U.S. has pushed allies in Latin America like Guatemala to put up barriers to slow migration north. It has also sought to address the root causes of migration from countries like Guatemala, which has seen hundreds of thousands of its own citizens migrate to the U.S. every year.

