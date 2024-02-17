South Africa’s main opposition party lays out plans to unseat the African National Congress

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Hundreds of South Africans have gathered in the capital to show support for the country’s biggest opposition party as it prepares for a much-anticipated national election. Many of the Democratic Alliance backers assembled in Pretoria on Saturday expressed faith the party would deliver better basic services and address some of the country’s daunting challenges. These include a worsening electricity crisis and an unemployment rate of over 32%. The date for the National Assembly and provincial elections hasn’t been set, but it is expected to be sometime between May and August. Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen vowed to unseat the ruling African National Congress and accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of enabling corruption.

