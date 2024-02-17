Thousands at anti-government rally in Croatia allege high-level corruption and demand an election

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Thousands of people have joined an anti-government rally in Croatia accusing the ruling center-right party of corruption and demanding that this year’s parliamentary election be held as soon as possible. The rally on Saturday in the capital Zagreb was organized by 11 center and left-leaning opposition parties as political tensions in the European Union member have risen. Croatia is set to hold both parliamentary and presidential elections later this year, as well as those for the European Parliament in early June. Saturday’s rally was the biggest in years against conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and his Croatian Democratic Union party.

