Trump rails against New York fraud ruling as he faces fines that could exceed half-a-billion dollars

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump railed against the judge who slapped him with a $355 million fine in his New York civil fraud trial. The Republican front-runner also went after the long list of prosecutors with cases against him as he campaigned in Michigan Saturday night while facing penalties that, with interest, could exceed half-a-billion dollars. Trump was making his pitch in a state expected to be critical in November as he pivots toward a likely general election rematch against President Joe Biden. While Biden narrowly beat Trump here in 2020, the president is facing skepticism in the state, especially from Arab-American voters angry over his support for Israel in the Israel-Hamas war.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

