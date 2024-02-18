2 officers, 1 first responder shot and killed at the scene of a domestic call in Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to an association that represents police officers.

The deaths of the two Burnsville police officers and the first responder were confirmed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.

Police, fire and city officials, including the mayor, didn’t immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.