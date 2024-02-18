Jaromir Jagr’s return to Pittsburgh ends with his No. 68 being retired — and catharsis

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have retired Jaromir Jagr’s iconic No. 68. The NHL’s second all-time leading scorer was on hand as his jersey was raised to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena. The 52-year-old Jagr spent 11 seasons in Pittsburgh from 1990 to 2001, helping the franchise win a pair of Stanley Cups. Jagr is the third Penguins player to have his number retired, joining Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and Michel Briere. While Jagr has played for nine different NHL teams, he says he knows he will be forever linked with Pittsburgh.

