Jordan kills 5 drug smugglers on the Syrian border. The area is known for an addictive amphetamine.

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The Jordanian military says its forces have killed five smugglers who allegedly tried to bring drugs into the country from neighboring Syria. It said four other suspected smugglers were wounded and “large quantities of drugs” were seized in Sunday’s incident. It vowed to “strike with an iron fist” anyone who threatens Jordanian national security. Smugglers have used Jordan as a corridor in recent years to traffic Captagon, a highly addictive amphetamine, out of Syria, mainly to oil-rich Arab Gulf states. On Saturday, Jordan hosted a meeting of the interior ministers from Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan to discuss ways to combat drug trafficking.

