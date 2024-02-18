NBA All-Star Game again sees tons of points, lack of defense despite call for better competition
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The first half of the All-Star Game was record-setting, and not exactly the more-competitive level of play that the NBA was seeking. The Eastern Conference led the Western Conference 104-89 at halftime on Sunday night — with the 193 points the most ever in an All-Star half. The previous record was set last year, when 191 points were scored before halftime. The East tied the record for points in any half; the West also had 104 in the second half of the 2016 game in Toronto, which it won 196-173.