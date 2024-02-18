‘Oppenheimer’ aims for a record haul as stars shine at the British Academy Film Awards

LONDON (AP) — Atom-bomb epic “Oppenheimer” could smash records at the British Academy Film Awards if it makes good on its field-leading 13 nominations. Christopher Nolan’s biopic is up for trophies including best film, best director and best actor for star Cillian Murphy. A good night could see it surpass the record nine awards won by “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” in 1971. It faces stiff competition from Gothic fantasia “Poor Things,” which has 11 nominations. Historical epic “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Holocaust drama “The Zone of Interest” have nine nominations each. The prizes are officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards. Actor David Tennant will host Sunday’s ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.