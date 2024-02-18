Panarin rallies Rangers to 6-5 win over Islanders in outdoor game at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored 10 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied from three goals down to beat the rival Islanders 6-5 in a Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist, and Erik Gustafsson and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who won their seventh straight and remained perfect in five outdoor games. Igor Shesterkin finished with 36 saves. Rangers coach Peter Laviolette was behind the bench for his fifth outdoor game, tying Joel Quenneville for the most in NHL history.

