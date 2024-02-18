The Rock, Pitbull, DJ Khaled bring South Florida flavor to Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Pitbull and DJ Khaled represented South Florida at the Daytona 500. The trio of Sunshine State celebrities brought a dose of star power to Sunday’s scheduled race day that was washed out by rain. Johnson said he would stay for Monday’s rescheduled race and honor his role as Daytona 500 grand marshal and give the command for drivers to start their engines. Pitbull said he would return in 2025 to play the pre-race concert. Khaled said he was unable to stay Monday for his role as honorary starter.

