Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after three children found dead in southwest England

LONDON (AP) — Police say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead in southwest England. The Avon and Somerset Police force said officers were called to a house in the Sea Mills area of Bristol and found the three children inside. It said a 42-year-old woman is in police custody at a hospital. Neighbors said the children were all under 10, the youngest a baby. Police did not disclose the relationship between the woman and the children but said it was “an isolated incident.” The force said it had reported itself to the police watchdog because of “prior police contact” with the individuals involved.

