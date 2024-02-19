A ship carrying 19,000 cattle caused a big stink in the South African city of Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Authorities in Cape Town launched an investigation after a foul stench swept over the South African city. City officials inspected sewage facilities for leaks on Monday and an environmental health team was activated before the source of the smell was discovered: a ship docked in the harbor carrying 19,000 live cattle from Brazil to Iraq. The ship also has become a target of serious criticism by animal welfare groups, who say the smell is indicative of “the awful conditions the animals endure, having already spent 2½ weeks on board.” The ship has docked in Cape Town to load feed for the cattle.

