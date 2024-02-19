American man admits to attacking 2 US tourists and killing one of them near a famous German castle

BERLIN (AP) — An American man is on trial Kempten, Southern Germany for murder and other offenses after he allegedly pushed two women from the U.S. into a ravine near Neuschwanstein castle in June last year, fatally injuring one of them. The German news agency dpa reported Monday that the 31-year-old defendant admitted to the charges against him. Defendants in the German legal system do not formally enter pleas to charges. Prosecutors said the defendant raped one of the women and pushed her down the ravine, killing her. He also pushed the other woman down the ravine but she survived. Murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison in Germany.

