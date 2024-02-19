Building collapse in Beirut suburb kills 4, search ongoing for survivors

BEIRUT (AP) — A paramedic official and state media say a building collapsed in a southern suburb of Beirut killing four people and injuring three others as search operations continued for more people under the rubble. The building that collapsed in the suburb of Choueifat Monday night crumbled after days of heavy rain in Lebanon. Most of the residents of the building are Syrian citizens. Lebanon hosts some 805,000 United Nations-registered Syrian refugees, but officials estimate the actual number is far higher: between 1.5 million and 2 million.

