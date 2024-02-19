Former Bank of China chairman indicted for bribery in nation’s long-running anticorruption drive

BEIJING (AP) — The former chairman of the Bank of China has been indicted on bribery charges, adding to a long list of business and government officials who have been brought down by Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s yearslong anticorruption drive. Prosecutors said Monday that Liu Liange has been accused of taking advantage of his positions at the Bank of China and previously as president of the Export-Import Bank of China. The official Xinhua News Agency said he was charged with helping others with loans and personnel appointments in return for property and cash and with making loans in violation of regulations, causing significant losses.

